Oregon reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, including another in Linn County

The state of Oregon is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, and one of those is in Linn County.

Oregon now has 191 total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County's total cases now stand at 20, and most of those are connected to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

Five Oregonians have died from COVID-19, including a resident at the Lebanon veterans' home, according to state information.

Health officials have previously said that the actual number of cases of COVID-19 locally and in the United States may be much higher than what is confirmed due to low testing rates.

The state of Oregon has completed 3,840 tests for COVID-19 since Jan. 24.

Linn County has 315 negative tests, nearly 140 from the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, while Benton County has 121 negative tests.

Benton County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, two of those individuals contracted the illness while in Washington visiting relatives, and they have stayed in the Evergreen State for medical treatment.

