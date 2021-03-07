Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 17 mid-valley cases

Oregon reported 211 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 10 in Benton County and seven in Linn County.

No new deaths were announced by the Oregon Health Authority, however, and the state’s pandemic death toll remains at 2,296.

Since Feb. 28, 2020, the state has experienced 157,285 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Linn County has had 57 COVID-19 deaths and 3,620 cases of the disease during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,377 cases.

The OHA also reported that 26,235 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered 1,142,035 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 410,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated against the illness.

So far, 1.36 million vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday was 116, with 34 of those in intensive care unit beds.

A week ago, there were 166 patients hospitalized with the illness, with 44 in ICUs.