Oregon reports three more COVID-19 deaths; ZIP code data shows slight increases for mid-valley

Oregon reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 151.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of illnesses in the state to 4,086.

None of the new deaths or cases was from Linn or Benton counties.

Oregon’s weekly report, issued on Wednesday, indicates that the recovery rate for COVID-19 now stands at 76 percent for those who were diagnosed before mid-April and have not succumbed to their illness. About 8.5 percent of individuals in that group of 1,900 people have not recovered while data is not yet available for 15.5 percent of cases.

People are considered recovered if they have three days with no symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.

The average recovery time for people with symptoms is 21 days. The average recovery time for those who were hospitalized is 24 days, according to OHA data.

The state report issued Wednesday also includes ZIP code data that indicates coronavirus hotspots. But the figures showed only slight increases from two weeks ago.