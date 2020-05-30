Oregon reports two more deaths due to COVID-19

Oregon reports two more deaths due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Oregon reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 153.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of Saturday, raising the state total to 4,185. Of those deaths and cases, none were in Linn and Benton county. 

The two deaths were a 63-year-old Lane County man and a 92-year-old Polk County woman. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions. 

For more information, visit http://healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News