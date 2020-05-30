Oregon reports two more deaths due to COVID-19

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Oregon reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 153.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of Saturday, raising the state total to 4,185. Of those deaths and cases, none were in Linn and Benton county.