Oregon Republican backs bid to upend presidential vote count

The heat of the argument intensified Sunday when a recording of an hour-long telephone call by Trump in the White House to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, was made public.

In the call, the president told Raffensperger, the state elections official who had already certified the results, to go back into the votes again to overturn Biden's 11,779-vote win.

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state.”

Raffensperger said repeated recounts had not changed the outcome and that he would not change the result.

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong," Raffensperger said.

Bentz is the only Republican among Oregon's five House members and two senators. One of his colleagues, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, said Trump's call to the Georgia officials should be prosecuted.

"In 17 days, Trump has NO claim to immunity and should be investigated." he said. "If a crime was committed, he should be arrested and prosecuted."