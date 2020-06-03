Oregon saw 18% increase in cases last week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and two new deaths.

Both Linn and Benton counties added one positive case to their totals which stand at 119 and 57 respectively. Linn County has reported a total of 9 deaths, while Benton has had 5.

OHA had noted last week that it expected an uptick in cases after revealing an outbreak at a Multnomah County business, Townsend Farms. The discovery led to OHA vowing to report outbreaks at workplaces with more than 30 people when at least 5 individuals test positive.

Wednesday's new case load nearly doubled over Tuesday's report and according to OHA, the state saw an 18% increase in cases for May 25 to May 31 over the previous week. The increase comes as the state reports a 5% increase in testing and 1.9% positive rate.

"The slightly higher percentage of tests that are positive suggests either a small uptick in COVID-19 incidence or that testing is more focused on people who have had an exposure or have symptoms and less on the 'worried well' who have neither," the agency said in its weekly report. "Public health officials will be monitoring this closely."