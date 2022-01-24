Oregon saw nearly 20,000 COVID cases over the weekend

The Oregon Health Authority reported 19,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the state’s case total to 590,270.

The Monday, Jan. 24 report, announced 17 new COVID-related deaths in that same time period, raising Oregon’s death toll to 5,953.

These numbers reflect the cases and deaths from Friday through Sunday.

Locally, Linn County had 834 cases over the three-day window, raising that county’s case total to 21,339. There were no new deaths in Linn County, where the death total remains at 221.

Benton County reported 461 new cases over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 11,772. There were no new deaths, and the Benton County death total remains at 46.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 1,045 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 161 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Forty-eight of 643 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, making a 7% availability. There are 243 unoccupied adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096, a 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 5% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 2% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 5,285 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 23. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 222,235 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus over the weekend, raising the U.S. case total to over 70.6 million. There were 545 new deaths, raising the country’s death total to 864,203.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

