Oregon schools out for the year, seniors can graduate

"Missing school is especially difficult on our students and their parents to all the moms and dads I can't imagine what you're up against balancing parenting during this scary crisis," Brown said. "This is really hard on parents too. To that end, I can't imagine it's a surprise to anyone we've been struggling with how best or provide educational guidance during these extraordinary times."

Citing a patchwork of distance learning and the stress on parents, Gill said, "We've really been trying to make decisions as we understand conditions on the ground in our battle against COVID-19 and we all need to have a little grace and understanding."

Summer school, Gill said, will be a district by district decision.

Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff weighed in on the Governor's decision saying, "We are pleased to know the path that will enable our seniors to graduate this year. We are prepared to support our seniors and all students as we make this transition to distance learning through the end of the year. We are excited to begin our Distance Learning for All programs on Monday and continue to lead our students and families through this challenging time."

She also noted the district's appreciation for the support and patience shown by the community.