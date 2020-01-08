Oregon secretary of state sued again over ballot decisions

The two initiatives included new standards for energy-related projects that required workers to get prevailing — or union level — wages and other benefits.

Clarno, a former Republican lawmaker selected in early 2019 to finish out the term of deceased Dennis Richardson, concluded the two measures violated state law that mandates an initiative can deal in only one subject.

The two initiatives met the threshold for sponsorship signatures and received draft ballot titles in November before being Clarno rejected them last month.

The third initiative in the package — a proposal to have Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions 100 percent below 1990 levels by 2050 — is still in play and awaits an opinion from the Oregon Supreme Court before moving forward to the signature gathering process.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Clarno in the past year over the rejection of initiative petitions. Interests pushing for stricter water standards around timber harvests also claimed Clarbo acted outside the law in a case that she won in Marion County Court, but is pending an appeal.

“Secretary Clarno and Deputy Secretary Vial are wasting taxpayer money to protect the interests of the wealthy and powerful against the will of the people,” said Teresa Hurst, executive director of Renew Oregon. “Everyone in Oregon should be concerned about this threat to our democracy.”

