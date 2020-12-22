Oregon seeing far more deaths than normal in 2020

Oregon is seeing far more deaths than normal in 2020, state figures indicate, and much of that excess mortality is associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Oregon had experienced 36,412 total deaths through Dec. 6.
That’s about 3,000, or 9.3%, more than the average of 33,317 deaths for each of the previous five years at the same point on the calendar.
Only about a third of those additional deaths for 2020, or 1,111 as of early December, were officially attributed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, OHA data states.
But it's possible that COVID-19 may be contributing even more to the additional deaths, either directly or because of people's responses to the pandemic, according to experts.
Alyssa Rash, Benton County spokeswoman, said that struggles to find enough COVID-19 tests, a statewide and national issue, may have played a role in underreporting of coronavirus-related deaths.
“There is very little postmortem COVID testing, so there’s the possibility that people are dying from COVID but, because we aren’t doing the testing, we don’t know. That is a possible reason,” Rash said.
Todd Noble, Linn County public health director, said another factor could be residents delaying or deferring medical care, especially during the early days of the pandemic. “We do know a lot of people in the last nine months haven’t sought medical care out of fear,” Noble said.
“When people have had cardiovascular issues or strokes, they have not sought medical attention as they have in previous years,” he added.
Rash agreed that people are choosing not to go to emergency rooms in 2020, nor do they want to take hospital beds from someone in more serious need, and they’re also not getting screened for cancer.
“These are all suspected contributing factors. We don’t have enough data at this time to point to any leading cause,” Rash said.
A spokesman with the Oregon Health Authority declined to comment, for the most part, about the trend. “It’s pretty early to draw any conclusions about what is behind excess deaths this year … and we can’t speculate on causes behind excess deaths other than COVID-19,” wrote Rudy Owens, OHA public affairs specialist, in an email response to an interview request.
The number of excess deaths for 2020 in Oregon is actually snowballing as the year progresses. For the last five weeks, the state has had more than 100 extra deaths each week compared to the five-year average. Lately, that figure has been closer to 200.
For example, during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, the state averaged 716 deaths between 2015 and 2019. This year, there were 906 deaths in the same time period. Only 104 of those 190 deaths above the norm were attributed to COVID-19.
As bad as the excess deaths are for Oregon in 2020, the situation is far worse nationally.
According to an article published Tuesday by the Associated Press, the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
That represents a jump of about 15%, though it could continue to go higher as the country’s daily death toll worsens.
United States deaths typically grow 20,000 to 50,000 annually due to the country’s aging and growing population, the AP article states.
In 2020, there has been an unexpected number of deaths from certain types of heart and circulatory diseases, diabetes and dementia, said Robert Anderson of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the AP article.
Many of those deaths could be related to COVID-19, as the virus could have weakened patients already struggling with those conditions or diminished the care they were receiving, Anderson added.
Drug overdose deaths got much worse in 2020, as well, and part of that may be due to supply problems that resulted in people getting contaminated drugs from dealers, experts told the AP’s medical writer, Mike Stobbe.
