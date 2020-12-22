Oregon seeing far more deaths than normal in 2020

“There is very little postmortem COVID testing, so there’s the possibility that people are dying from COVID but, because we aren’t doing the testing, we don’t know. That is a possible reason,” Rash said.

Todd Noble, Linn County public health director, said another factor could be residents delaying or deferring medical care, especially during the early days of the pandemic. “We do know a lot of people in the last nine months haven’t sought medical care out of fear,” Noble said.

“When people have had cardiovascular issues or strokes, they have not sought medical attention as they have in previous years,” he added.

Rash agreed that people are choosing not to go to emergency rooms in 2020, nor do they want to take hospital beds from someone in more serious need, and they’re also not getting screened for cancer.

“These are all suspected contributing factors. We don’t have enough data at this time to point to any leading cause,” Rash said.