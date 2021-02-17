Oregon sees 473 new COVID cases, 17 in mid-valley

Oregon added 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 17 in the mid-valley, raising the state’s cumulative total to 151,257, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Benton County logged seven new cases for a total of 2,198 with 16 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn added 10 cases for a total of 3,513 with 54 deaths.

Statewide, OHA reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oregon’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,143. The fatalities were a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died Sunday, a 76-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Monday, an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died Friday, a 53-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died Monday, and an 88-year-old man from Washington County who became symptomatic on Feb. 3 after close contact with a confirmed case and died Friday. All were believed to have underlying medical conditions.

Vaccinations

OHA noted that 15,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state’s registry, including 10,653 shots given on Tuesday. The state has now administered 707,244 first and second doses of vaccine and has received a total of 922,300 doses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}