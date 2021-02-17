Oregon sees 473 new COVID cases, 17 in mid-valley

Oregon added 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 17 in the mid-valley, raising the state’s cumulative total to 151,257, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Benton County logged seven new cases for a total of 2,198 with 16 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn added 10 cases for a total of 3,513 with 54 deaths.
Statewide, OHA reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oregon’s death toll from the pandemic to 2,143. The fatalities were a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died Sunday, a 76-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Monday, an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died Friday, a 53-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died Monday, and an 88-year-old man from Washington County who became symptomatic on Feb. 3 after close contact with a confirmed case and died Friday. All were believed to have underlying medical conditions.
Vaccinations
OHA noted that 15,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state’s registry, including 10,653 shots given on Tuesday. The state has now administered 707,244 first and second doses of vaccine and has received a total of 922,300 doses.
In Benton County, 13,234 people have been vaccinated to date, or 1,402.5 for every 10,000 residents, OHA reported. Some 12,289 Linn County residents, or 1,013.8 per 10,000 population, have gotten shots.
Hospitalizations
Across Oregon, 190 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, five fewer than the day before; 44 COVID patients were in intensive care, down seven from a day earlier.
National numbers
The United States has logged more than 27.6 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday. The nation’s death toll from the disease stands at 487,862.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Mid-valley outbreaks
OHA’s weekly outbreak report was not available Wednesday night.