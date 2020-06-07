Oregon sees largest COVID-19 daily case count yet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority announced 146 new and presumed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and that’s the agency’s highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon.

One of the new cases is in Linn County.

The state also announced that the novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed another life, and the state’s death toll now stands at 164. The individual who died was a 71-year-old man from Malheur County.

In the past week, Oregon added 565 new cases of COVID-19 to bring its total caseload to 4,808, according to state data.

That’s a sharp increase from the previous seven-day span, where 316 cases of the illness were reported by the state. In the week before that, only 304 cases of COVID-19 were tallied, according to data released on Sundays by the OHA.

This Sunday’s large number of cases is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases, an OHA news release states.

Workplace outbreaks are another source for the increase.