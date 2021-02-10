Oregon sees sharp weekly drop in COVID cases, hospitalization and deaths

Outbreaks were declared resolved at Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany, which reported 19 infections and one death, and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis, which had three cases.

So far, there have been 12,888 COVID-19 infections and 1,099 deaths — more than half the state’s total fatalities — associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon.

A workplace outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon that had been declared resolved after reaching 29 cases was back on the active list in this week’s report from OHA with 30 cases.

Meanwhile, two new workplace outbreaks were added to the list: Willamette Veterinary Hospital in Corvallis and the Linn County Jail in Albany were both listed in this week’s report as having five cases of COVID-19.

Outbreaks continued at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg, with 25 cases; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, with 22 cases; Selmet in Albany, with 16 cases; Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 15; National Frozen Foods in Albany, 13; and Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany, 11.

Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at Costco in Albany, which reached a total of 14 cases, and Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services in Lebanon, which had five.