Oregon sees sharp weekly drop in COVID cases, hospitalization and deaths

Oregon showed sharp declines last week in daily COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, the Oregon Health Authority noted on Wednesday — encouraging signs after months of bad news as the pandemic approaches its first anniversary in the state.
In a weekly update, OHA reported there had been a total of 4,049 new cases of the disease from Feb. 1-6. That number was down 15% from the week before and was the lowest weekly total in three months.
During the same span, new COVID-related hospitalizations dropped from 251 to 230, an 8% decline, while deaths attributed to the disease fell to 66, the lowest weekly tally since mid-November.
Also Wednesday, OHA reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 148,475 since the start of the pandemic. The agency noted 13 new deaths attributed to the disease, raising the state’s toll to 2,044.
Benton County reported 15 new cases for a cumulative total of 2,083 with 14 deaths. Linn had nine new cases for a total of 3,442 with 51 deaths.
The latest fatalities around the state ranged in age from 49 to 101. Four of the deaths were in Washington County, three in Multnomah, two in Douglas, two in Lane, and one apiece in Clatsop and Klamath.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered a total of 604,215 first and second doses of vaccine against COVID-19, including 9,686 shots on Tuesday. Some 155,689 Oregonians are fully vaccinated. The state has received 821,150 doses of vaccine to date.
A total of 11,786 Benton County residents have received the vaccine, a rate of 1,249.1 per 10,000 population. In Linn County, 11,201 people have been vaccinated, a rate of 885.1 per 10,000 residents.
Hospitalizations
Some 211 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state on Wednesday, 15 fewer than the day before, OHA reported. There were 53 COVID patients in intensive care, unchanged from Tuesday.
Outbreaks
A large outbreak at Corvallis Manor held steady last week at 121 cases involving residents, staff and members of their households. Six people have died since the outbreak was reported on Nov. 30. A previous outbreak at the Corvallis nursing home resulted in 21 infections and four deaths.
One new congregate care facility was reported in the mid-valley, at Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis, which has four cases.
Outbreaks continued at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany with eight cases and Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany with seven cases.
Outbreaks were declared resolved at Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany, which reported 19 infections and one death, and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis, which had three cases.
So far, there have been 12,888 COVID-19 infections and 1,099 deaths — more than half the state’s total fatalities — associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon.
A workplace outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon that had been declared resolved after reaching 29 cases was back on the active list in this week’s report from OHA with 30 cases.
Meanwhile, two new workplace outbreaks were added to the list: Willamette Veterinary Hospital in Corvallis and the Linn County Jail in Albany were both listed in this week’s report as having five cases of COVID-19.
Outbreaks continued at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg, with 25 cases; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, with 22 cases; Selmet in Albany, with 16 cases; Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 15; National Frozen Foods in Albany, 13; and Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany, 11.
Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at Costco in Albany, which reached a total of 14 cases, and Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services in Lebanon, which had five.
According to OHA, there have been 92 deaths and 17,386 cases of COVID-19 associated with worksites in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. The agency does not report deaths associated with a particular workplace, citing privacy concerns.
OHA announced three new outbreaks at mid-valley K-12 schools offering in-person instruction.
North Albany Middle School has one infected staff member or volunteer, Centennial Elementary in Scio has one infected staff member or volunteer, and Jaguar Elementary School in Corvallis has one infected student. Outbreaks continued at Central Valley Christian School in Tangent, which has three infected students; Santiam Elementary School in Mill City, which has two infected volunteers or staff members; and Alsea Charter School, which has four infected students and one infected volunteer or staff member.
Outbreaks at Mountain View Elementary School in Corvallis and Santiam Christian School in Adair Village were declared resolved.
