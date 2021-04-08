Oregon Senate clears money for summer programs, wildfire recovery

Money for summer educational and recreational programs, wildfire recovery and other purposes is included in budget bills on their way to Gov. Kate Brown.

The Oregon Senate voted Thursday to pass three bills to rebalance the current state budget. The House passed them April 1.

One of the bills adds $250 million for summer educational and recreational programs. It also has $3.7 million for 11 local governments to repair damage from the September wildfires and $20 million for seven local governments to fund shelters — known as navigation centers — that help people find housing and other services. One of those centers is in Bend, which is getting $2.5 million.

"The past year has been hard on our students and their families. They are struggling with school... and their mental health. Today, we made sure they have opportunities to learn and play this summer," Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said in a statement after the vote. "We also passed funding for communities dealing with homelessness and last year's fires."

More than $1.1 million in wildfire recovery money will be shared by Marion County, the cities of Detroit and Gates, and the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District, which lost its truck in the Beachie Creek wildfire.