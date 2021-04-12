Oregon senate creates crime of intimidation for display of a noose

Display of a noose — a symbol of lynching Black people — would be considered a crime of intimidation under a bill that has cleared the Oregon Senate.

Senate Bill 398, which passed 27-1 and went to the House, would make it a Class A misdemeanor for such a display if intended to intimidate another person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum punishments are under one year in jail and a $6,250 fine.

"That clinical description does not even come close to describing the hateful motivation that goes behind the placing of a noose, the fear of physical safety and the mental distress on the part of the people to whom it is directed," Sen. Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from Portland and one of the bill's chief sponsors, said.

Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, likened it to how Jews react to displays of Nazi swastikas. Nazi Germany was responsible for the mass deaths of 6 million Jews, plus others, during the Holocaust in World War II.

Sen. Lew Frederick, a Democrat from Portland and one of three Black senators, noted last year's observance in Coos Bay of the 1902 hanging of Alonzo Tucker, the only documented instance of lynching in Oregon.

He said he is personally acquainted with the noose as a symbol of hate.