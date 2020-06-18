Oregon Senators urge vote on permanent status for young immigrant 'dreamers'

“These determined, inspiring, hard-working young people belong in America and deserve the protections promised to them by the U.S. government.

"Today’s victory is even more reason for Congress to permanently protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation. The House has voted. Now the Senate must too.”

The House approved the bill on June 4, 2019, mostly along party lines. Only seven Republicans joined 230 Democrats — including all four Oregon Democrats — to support it. Rep. Greg Walden, the state’s lone Republican in Congress, was among the 187 Republicans who voted no.

An estimated 700,000 people are enrolled in the DACA program. Oregon had around 12,000 when Trump took office in 2017.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat from Beaverton who sits in the 1st District seat from northwest Oregon, said in a statement:

“I have spoken with many Dreamers in NW Oregon, and with every conversation I am inspired by the resiliency and hope of these young adults. DACA allowed them to dream about their future, and to build lives, families, and careers — until the Trump administration placed them in limbo. Now they can dream again.