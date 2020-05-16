Oregon Senior Games canceled for summer (May 16)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon Senior Games, to be hosted by Visit Corvallis and originally scheduled for August, has been canceled for reasons related to COVID-19.

The event was estimated to bring more than 500 athletes to the Corvallis area to compete in events for a chance to qualify for the National Senior Games, a biennial event that brings together the top master’s league athletes from across the country.

The recent announcement from Gov. Kate Brown to allow for Phase 1 reopening in Oregon would only tentatively allow for local groups of 25 with no travel. With so much unknown about when the state can be fully reopened and allow people to travel and gather in larger groups, Visit Corvallis has decided to cancel the Oregon Senior Games for 2020.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of senior athletes and the volunteers and officials who are crucial to the operation of the games.

