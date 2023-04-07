Registration for the 2023 Oregon Senior Games is now open.

After two successful years in Corvallis, the games will return to the city again this summer. Most of the events will take place over the weekends of Aug. 10 through 13 and 17 through 20.

Coming off the end of the National Senior Games that will take place in July in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this will be the first year in Corvallis where athletes will not qualify for the national event as the organization returns to its normal qualifying schedule after COVID-19: qualification in even-numbered years and nationals in odd-numbered years.

However, this usually doesn’t stop athletes from competing at the state level; 76% of surveyed athletes say they don’t use this event to qualify for nationals.

The games are open to athletes of all skill levels who will be at least 50 years old by Dec. 31 who wish to compete in the sports offered.

“As a member of the National Senior Games Association, we are dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement,” said Morgan Baker, state coordinator of the Oregon Senior Games. “Our participants encourage one another to do their best whether they are a first-time competitor or a seasoned athlete. You can really feel the community and support at these different events.”

Studies also show that people who stay active as they age have better mental health and keep their bodies younger and healthier to live longer.

Early-bird registration will be available through June 11. Competitions will include archery, bowling, cycling time trial, disc golf, golf, pickleball, power walk, race walk, racquetball, road race 5k and 10k, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, and triathlon.

Registration is available at OregonSeniorGames.com. For further information or to be added to the contact list, email morgan@visitcorvallis.com.

Updates and more information about specific sports or the National Senior Games can also be found at OregonSeniorGames.com and Facebook.com/OregonSeniorGames.