Oregon Senior Games to return to Corvallis next summer

The Oregon Senior Games will return to Corvallis for the second straight year, according to a news release from Visit Corvallis.

Most events will take place the weekends of Aug. 11 and 18. With a National Senior Games event scheduled for 2023 in Pittsburgh, the Oregon Senior Games will once again act as a qualifying event for the national games.

The games are open to athletes of all skill levels who will be at least 50 years old by this Dec. 31. Registration is expected to open in March with an early-bird discount offered until mid-June.

Competitions will include archery, bowling, cornhole, cycling time trial, disc golf, golf, pickleball, power walking, race walking, a 5K road race, shuffleboard, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and track and field.

For further information or to be added to the contact list, email morgan@visitcorvallis.com. Information about specific sports or the National Senior Games can also be found at OregonSeniorGames.com and Facebook.com/OregonSeniorGames.

