Oregon sets new daily case mark with 805

Oregon set yet another daily record on Wednesday with 805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, prompting pleas from the governor and public health officials for Oregonians to avoid social gatherings and take other steps to stem the recent surge in infections.
The latest case count, reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority, smashed the previous daily high of 600 set Oct. 29 and brought the state’s total to 47,839 cases since the pandemic began. Five new COVID-related fatalities were announced on Thursday as well, bringing the statewide death toll from the disease to 710.
Those numbers come on the heels of the state’s second-highest weekly case count ever, with 3,542 infections recorded in the seven-day span that ended Sunday. The state’s positivity rate — the proportion of tests coming back positive — is also on the rise and now stands at 8.5%, according to State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger.
“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small part by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday in a news release.
Brown added she would take further action to slow the spread of the virus but did not offer specifics.
Benton County added seven more cases on Wednesday for a total of 484 with six deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to OHA. Linn County added 24 more cases, raising its total to 960 with 17 deaths.
The rising case numbers in Benton County mirror the statewide pattern, with birthday parties, family affairs and other get-togethers driving the surge, according to Charlie Fautin, the county’s top public health official.
“Our population is being infected in small-group gatherings,” he said.
“This isn’t super-spreader events,” he added. “This is one case leading to two or three or four others in a group of seven at a party.”
Fautin urged residents to be much more diligent about putting themselves and others in situations where the infection could spread, avoiding social gatherings of any kind until the surge in new cases can be brought under control.
“People just really need to double down and think about other folks,” he said.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 106,537 new infections and 1,141 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday. Those numbers pushed the nation’s total case count above the 9.5 million mark and raised the death toll to 234,270.
