Oregon sets record with 1,225 cases; mid-valley adds 27

Oregon has passed two grim milestones in the fight against COVID-19, setting a new daily record for confirmed and presumptive cases with 1,225 and topping the 800 fatality mark.

The state has now recorded 60,873 cases and 808 deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

The latest daily numbers included 16 new infections in Benton County and 11 in Linn. Benton County has had a total of 664 cases and seven deaths, while Linn County has tallied 1,162 cases and 18 deaths.

OHA reported 20 new fatalities associated with COVID-19. The dead included 13 men and seven women and ranged in age from 30 to 95. None were from Linn or Benton counties.

State officials pleaded with the public to do everything they can to protect themselves and others from exposure to the virus.

“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Those hospitalizations and deaths are here and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”