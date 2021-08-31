 Skip to main content
Oregon sets record with 43 deaths
Oregon sets record with 43 deaths

samaritan icu stock 01

Here is a look at the Intensive Care Unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Statewide, 94% ofr ICU beds are in use, mainly because of the coronavirus.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that 43 deaths have been added to the state’s total, bringing the statewide number to 3,198. In addition, 2,414 new and confirmed coronavirus cases were averaged, continuing a recent trend of caseloads above 2,000.

Some parents are pulling their kids out of school due to lack of remote learning options

No information was immediately available on the county of origin for the 43 deaths. Past practice on days with high death tolls has been for the OHA to release the itemized death toll within about 24 hours of the initial release.

Oregon’s previous highs for deaths in a day were 28 on Jan. 16 and 27 on Dec. 19, 2020.

County by county cumulative death totals were updated despite no available information on individual fatalities. Neither Linn County nor Benton County has suffered additional deaths. Linn remains at 83, with Benton at 23.

Both counties announced sizable new caseloads, with Linn at 169 and Benton at 47. Linn’s total was the fourth highest of the day, behind Multnomah (210), Marion (188) and Douglas (178).

The 2,414 daily new and presumptive case increase gives the state 276,286. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 3.5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here is a look at other information from Tuesday’s reports:

Hospitalizations: A total of 1,162 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, and increase of 42 since Monday’s report. There are 322 patients in intensive care units, six more than Monday. ICU beds are at 94% of capacity and general hospital beds at 93%.

Vaccinations: There were 9,259 new doses of vaccine added to the state registry. A total of 2,629,110 individuals have had at least one dose of vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a series.

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 120,625 new cases. The U.S. total is slightly more than 39 million. A total of 769 new deaths were added, bringing the U.S. total to 737,385.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

