Oregon State community voices outrage, criticism at F. King Alexander decision

Members of the Oregon State University community and state leaders have voiced outrage and concern after the OSU Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to retain President F. King Alexander and place him on a 10-week probation in response to recent reports surrounding his tenure at Louisiana State University.
Late Thursday, OSU’s Faculty Senate passed motions calling on Alexander, and the board members who hired him, to resign. Both motions included votes of no confidence and appeared to pass by strong majorities.
Just prior to the Senate’s vote Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown, who appoints the board members, voiced support for the trustees' independent review of Alexander’s tenure at LSU and said Oregon “must hold our university presidents to the absolute highest standards for leadership and accountability.”
“I support the board’s independent review process, but if it confirms that President Alexander did not uphold his ethical and legal responsibilities to protect the safety of the students at LSU, I expect the board to take decisive action to remove him,” Brown said in a statement.
During the Board of Trustees’ meeting Wednesday, state Sen. Sara Gelser, who represents Corvallis and OSU as part of Oregon’s 8th District, took to Twitter to call for Alexander’s resignation.
In an interview with Mid-Valley Media Friday, Gelser voiced further concern for the impact the board's decision could have on the Oregon State community — and sexual assault and dating violence survivors in particular. She also took issue with the three-minute window survivors were provided for testimony during the Board of Trustees meeting, and the fact that many were cut off in the middle of their testimonies.
"I think he should resign," Gelser said. "He doesn't have the confidence of the faculty or the students. That is very difficult. You have to have permission to lead. ... What does this say to survivors? There has to be space for them to tell their stories. That entire setup for the impacted folks, and the long window the president had to speak, felt unequal."
Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who formerly worked for Oregon State as a survivors' advocate, gave testimony during the Board of Trustees virtual meeting Wednesday, also calling for the board to immediately remove Alexander.
On Thursday, Tracy criticized the Trustees on Twitter, writing that “survivors were hurt and likely re-traumatized by (the board’s) lack of understanding about gendered violence, power structures and dynamics that result in violent, oppressive campus cultures.”
“Their decision will have a devastating effect on campus survivors,” Tracy wrote. “I would expect to see fewer victims reporting and more survivors in need of resources and support. However, Oregon State only employs ONE full-time confidential advocate for 50,000 students, faculty and staff. So, even if survivors exercise the courage to reach out for support, they may not have their needs met. In addition to all this, perpetrators may be emboldened.
“The Board of Trustees had the opportunity to right a wrong and instead they made the decision to make it worse.”
Adding to the voices highlighting the harm being done to survivors in the OSU community was Coalition of Graduate Employees President Andrea Haverkamp. Haverkamp said the “inhumane” response from the administration and board is an example of institutional betrayal.
“There is a very specific triggering trauma that this does to people … when institutions gaslight people,” Haverkamp said, adding that she believes the board’s lack of action is not tone-deaf, but rather calculated.
Institutional betrayal, as defined in a 2014 paper from University of Oregon professors Carly Parnitzke Smith and Jennifer Freyd, is the result of “trusted and powerful institutions acting in ways that visit harm upon those dependent on them for safety and well-being.” The first demand in the coalition’s recently released list of eight demands is for all Equal Opportunity and Access staff at OSU be specifically trained in the field of betrayal trauma theory, specifically institutional betrayal.
Prior to the Faculty Senate calling for Alexander and the trustees to resign, representatives from OSU Student Health Services and the Survivor Advocacy and Resource Center spoke about the impact that the recent news surrounding Alexander has had on OSU’s student community.
Becca Williams, director of SARC, read a prepared statement in which she voiced the need for increased resources to better serve the OSU community. Currently, SARC only has two staff members — Williams and advocate Kimberly Hack — for a campus community that includes more than 50,000 constituents and several satellite locations throughout the state. Williams pointed out that it is best practice to have one advocate per every 10,000.
“Praising OSU’s survivor response and support and separating us from LSU’s shortcomings does not serve the survivors in the OSU community. Often, survivor needs and realities are at odds with institutional policies and procedures,” Williams said.
She closed her statement by blasting the board for its decision to not terminate Alexander.
“What we saw from the Board of Trustees was a fear-based decision, rooted in maintaining the status quo,” Williams said. “I am not exaggerating when I say lives depend on us to step across the shallow line drawn by the board, and to actively and unwaveringly center and uplift (Black, Indigenous and people of color) survivor voices. In doing so, we will inevitably uplift the rest.”
Late Thursday, Alexander released a response to the Faculty Senate's call for his resignation.
“I take very seriously the voice of the OSU Faculty Senate, the votes taken today by the Senate, and the statements shared with the Senate today by faculty members and others,” Alexander said in a written statement. “I greatly respect OSU’s shared governance model, and I pledge to continue working with the full Faculty Senate Executive Committee to advance the academic mission of this great institution.”
A common theme among critics is doubt that Alexander can regain the trust of the campus community. On multiple occasions, Alexander has said he recently found out about the lack of funding and staffing for SARC during a Feb. 19 videoconference. Nat Young, a student government senator and member of the We Can Do the Work campaign, relayed the same information to Alexander during a recorded videoconference hosted by the Coalition of Graduate Employees on Dec. 2.
“It’s absolutely frustrating,” Young said of hearing Alexander repeat that he only recently learned about the lack of funding and staffing for SARC, adding that it makes it even harder to believe Alexander. “It’s very clear to me that the only reason he’s doing something now is because of his reputation (being at stake).”
In addition to what many feel is a complete loss of trust in Alexander is an erosion of trust for Board of Trustees members. Perhaps the only ones excluded from community ire are student board member Khawater Hussein and at-large member Michele Longo Eder, the two who voted against the motion for Alexander’s probation in favor of something more significant, like removal. They were specifically excluded from the call from resignation and vote of no confidence by the faculty senator who proposed them.
“A lot of the things that were brought up (by board members) were the fiscal impact to OSU because of this, not about the retraumatization of the students who are going through this or that we should be concerned about the lack of resources,” Young said.
Young said there’s a general lack of regard from leadership for the We Can Do the Work campaign, which focuses on issues disproportionately affecting students of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The issue extends to the student government where Young serves as a senator, she added.
The Associated Students of OSU issued a statement calling for Alexander’s removal prior to the board meeting, and ASOSU President Isabel Nuñez Pérez read the statement during public comment. Board members did not discuss the call from the student government, which Young said fits a broader pattern of university leadership disregarding students’ voices for years.
“There is a serious concern coming from the student government about F. King Alexander and about the Board of Trustees,” Young said, adding the lack of importance given to student voices by higher governing bodies should be concerning to the general public. “There’s been a lack of communication between the Board of Trustees and the student government.”
Late Thursday afternoon, a petition cosponsored by numerous campus organizations was launched demanding widespread, survivor-centered reform at OSU. At the time of publication, the petition had collected 97 signatures.
Co-sponsors of the petition included OSU's Coalition of Graduate Employees, Brenda Tracy, ASOSU's president and vice president, We Can Do the Work and Disarm OSU.
