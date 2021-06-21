Oregon State graduate and political cartoonist is finalist for national award

Snyder said that, even though he doesn’t plan on pursuing art professionally, he still thinks that his passion has helped him in his academic success. It takes a certain kind of aptitude in order to graduate with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering, and Snyder says that the artistic skills he honed during his time at OSU helped him with the complex and often abstract nature of his coursework.

“Having that art background really helps with cementing abstract ideas,” he said. “Being able to picture abstract ideas in a three dimensional form in your mind. That was definitely really helpful.”

He said that this ability to connect logical aspects of school with the creative aspects of thinking things through is important for anyone.

“It’s good for connecting between the left and the right brain,” Snyder said. “Using everything rather than just focusing on one part.”

While he has no specific plans following his graduation two weeks ago, he is looking at prospects in the field of engineering, possibly in the manufacturing of superconductors.

His supervisors and peers say that he has a bright future no matter what he pursues, and that he’s very deserving of the recognition he got for his cartoon.

“Derek was very crucial to our team,” said Gutierrez. “He always produced outstanding work, so it’s only fair that he receive recognition for it.”

