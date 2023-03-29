A Corvallis chemistry professor has unlocked efficient zinc batteries, an energy storage breakthrough with big implications for sources of electricity that aren’t derived from fossil fuels.

David Ji, a battery chemistry researcher at Oregon State University, led the team that published recently about their battery design that allows use of nearly all the energy put into a zinc battery without waste.

A change to the chemical makeup of zinc batteries potentially positions the technology to compete with widely used lithium-ion batteries for storing energy generated from wind or sun, according to an Oregon State news release.

“These batteries are essential for the installation of additional solar and wind farms,” Ji said in a statement.

Zinc batteries potentially are less toxic, more efficient and cost less, researchers said, than the batteries overwhelmingly found in energy storage on power grids and in electric vehicles.

Commercial users for decades have relied on lithium-ion chemistry for batteries that can be charged and discharged numerous times.

Conservationists are pushing back against proposals to mine the sea floor with robots for metals like cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel that are in shrinking supply where they’re extracted from deposits on land.

At the same time, demand for lithium-ion batteries is increasing along with demand for electric vehicles and the need to store energy generated by the sun and wind during the day to dump back into the power grid at night.

Most battery research is focused on improving how well lithium-ion batteries store and supply energy, and on finding more cost-effective components to replace dwindling minerals, according to a federal report.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office in 2018 estimated lithium-ion batteries make up to half of the overall cost of an electrical storage system like those found on power grids. Lithium-ion batteries could make up to 70% of the growing market for rechargeable batteries by 2025, according to the same agency in December.

There is no indication from Oregon State how soon commercial users could adopt zinc batteries.

But “the breakthrough reported here heralds the near-future commercialization of the zinc metal batteries for large-scale grid storage,” Ji said in the statement.

Zinc batteries storing energy from alternative sources like solar only compete with power generated from fossil fuels when the battery can cycle thousands of times, according to the news release.

Researchers said a new, concentrated solution filling the battery keeps the positively-polarized electrode from giving up some of its energy as waste and effectively parasitizing itself.

“This parasitic reaction causes a short cycle life and is also a potential safety hazard,” Ji said in the statement.

Zinc normally reacts with water, releasing hydrogen gas.

And the solution of water and dissolved chloride salts normally filling such batteries converts some of the positively charged zinc anode into hydrogen gas, effectively removing electrons before they can be drawn from the battery for external use.

Ji’s team developed an electrolyte that induces the anode to self-assemble a protective layer, effectively shutting down the hydrogen-making reaction.

The more electrons that are extracted from a battery in one cycle without being lost to waste, the more efficient that battery is said to be.

Ji estimates zinc batteries with the new electrolyte are 99.95% efficient. Lithium-ion batteries are more than 99% efficient.

The Oregon State team developed the electrolyte with university spinoff company and battery developer Grotthus Inc., and HP Inc., building on research from OSU and University of California, Riverside. National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy also supported the research, according to the release.