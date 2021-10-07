Oregon State student's documentary featured at Portland Film Fest

An Oregon State University student’s work is being showcased in this year’s edition of the Portland Film Festival. The documentary short, which details the story of a Nisqually tribal leader’s history of activism, was produced by OSU junior Caleb Jacobson.
The film centers on the work of Nisqually tribal leader Billy Frank Jr., who was a staunch advocate of the southwestern Washington tribe’s fishing rights and other rights outlined in treaties with United States government.
Frank was reportedly arrested more than 50 times during the Fish Wars — an effort by him and other tribal activists to secure the tribes’ right to fish salmon in their traditional watersheds. A shortage of salmon in the first half of the 20th century led the Washington State Legislature to pass bans on fishing, though these prohibitions were in direct conflict with the fishing rights outlined in tribal treaties from the 1850s.
The state was also trying to force tribal fishermen to fish only on their reservation lands, but the treaties gave the Nisqually and other tribes equal access to their traditional fishing spots, even those outside the boundaries of the reservation.
According to Frank’s son and the current chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, Willie Frank III, their tribe’s traditional fishing lands stretch all the way up into Puget Sound, all along the Nisqually river basin.
“There’s been a Frank fishing that spot on the river for almost 200 years,” the junior Frank said in a follow-up interview. This, he said, highlights just how important the tradition of fishing salmon is to the Nisqually.
This prohibition and enforcement led to often-violent clashes between tribal members and non-Native citizens, as well as numerous confrontations with police. The conflict led to a federal case, United States vs. Washington, in which a federal judge ruled in favor of the tribes in 1974.
Aside from guaranteeing the tribes’ ability to continue fishing at their traditional areas, the ruling also reaffirmed their right to half of the salmon harvest every year — because the number of salmon that was allowed to be fished every year was capped due to the shortage. Commercial fishing operations often fished beyond the amount allowed by law, eating into the amount that the Nisqually could fish.
That’s just one example in a lifetime of Frank’s activism to secure rights for Native Americans in the Pacific Northwest. His efforts are celebrated by many, including other tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as conservationists and policymakers across the country.
Frank’s work was so prolific that he’s been granted the honor of having a wood sculpture made in his image, which will be displayed in Statuary Hall of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. That statue is still being made, using old-growth cedar logs from Gifford-Pinchot National Forest, from trees that surround the headwaters of the Nisqually River.
While Frank died in 2014, he was given a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama the following year. That same year, the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge was renamed in honor of Frank. Treaty tribes in Western Washington celebrate Billy Frank Jr. Day every year on March 9.
According to Willie Frank III, the rights his father struggled to obtain are a constant fight for Indigenous folks.
“We are still dealing with this,” he said. “Every day, this is still the number one priority… making sure our treaty rights are protected.”
Frank III said the tribe just this week hosted White House staffers, along with Reps. Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland, D-Washington. They spoke about making sure the federal government continues to honor the agreements decided decades ago — really, more than a hundred years ago.
He also noted that it took the efforts of many other tribal leaders and activists, including experts who spoke during the federal trial, in order to reach the ruling.
Speaking about the documentary, Frank III said that he was excited the story of his tribe will reach wider audiences, thanks to the efforts of Jacobson, the OSU student.
“When I started this project with Caleb, helping him with this film, I never thought … that the film would be submitted and entered into film festivals,” he said. “I think it’s so great that he’s doing that. It’s really great to be spreading the story of the Nisqually people.”
Jacobson, who set out to recount all these complexities in his film, learned about Frank through his father, a tribal attorney who has worked with the Nisqually Tribe for years. Jacobson was in an environmental journalism class at the university and was tasked with making a final project that dealt with environmental issues.
Always interested in documentary filmmaking, he decided to create “Nisqually Moving Forward.” It’s a roughly 10-minute film, edited together from interviews with the junior Frank and archived footage from the 1960s and '70s that detail the Fish Wars.
“The film talks about the history of Billy Frank Jr. and uses historical footage that kind of illustrates his advocacy and how he was arrested many times fighting for tribal fishing rights and human rights in general,” Jacobson explained.
The Portland Film Festival has moved to an entirely virtual experience for the second year in a row. Program director Joe Stephens said that this film was selected both because it tells a local story and because it depicts the struggles of minority groups, a common theme of the film festival.
“For starters it was local, in the Pacific Northwest, and it’s a local tribe who’s fighting for their rights for their land and water, their way of life,” Stephens said.
The festival was founded in 2013 and has run every year since. The virtual format may actually be an advantage, since festival organizers said this actually helps the films reach the widest audience.
“It’s been very interesting shifting away from four screens and a couple screenings a day to just having everything available,” Stephens said. “We’re getting more feedback on films that people may have missed if they’d been in our live program.”
People can go online to www.portlandfilm.org to see the whole program of this year’s films. All-access passes cost $100, though people can also buy packages of specific films that range in price.
Jacobson, who’s a junior and still attending classes at OSU, said that the experience of making this film has been positive. He plans to continue telling multimedia stories.
“I definitely have a passion for storytelling, whether it be through photography or journalistic storytelling,” he said.
He added, however, that this documentary is more the tribe’s than it is his. “It’s not my story, it’s the tribe’s story, and I just wanted to tell it and share it in a new way with a wider audience.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.