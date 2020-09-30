Oregon steps back from new computer vendor for Employment Department

Barely three weeks after the public announcement, Oregon has revoked its notice for the selection of a vendor for a long-awaited upgraded computer system for the Employment Department.

Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said Wednesday that a protest filed by a competing vendor compelled the Department of Administrative Services, or DAS — the budget and management agency for state government — to revoke the notice issued Aug. 22. The notice said the state would enter into contract negotiations with FAST Enterprises of Centennial, Colorado, for development of the system.

The notice was announced by the Employment Department on Sept. 11.

Gerstenfeld could not say how long the required additional evaluation would take. Since the Cover Oregon website fiasco in 2014, DAS and lawmakers have taken new steps to review the selection of vendors and implementation of major computer projects by state agencies. That process includes an evaluation by an independent source.

"There are limits on what I can share," Gerstenfeld told reporters on a weekly conference call. "Our main focus is making sure that we get the absolutely best solution for Oregonians and that we have the right information for that."

FAST Enterprises was the vendor for two major Oregon projects in the past decade.