Oregon surpasses 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in three-day span

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the last three days, Oregon has added more than 1,000 confirmed and presumed novel coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Oregon reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County had two of the new cases and Linn County had one.

Saturday was the third day in a row that the state had surpassed 300 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19. On Friday, 344 new cases of the illness were reported, and 375 were reported on Thursday. The latter was the single largest case count the state has experienced during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and broke the previous record of 281 set on Wednesday.

Public health officials have said that the recent surge of coronavirus cases is from community spread, and they believe the cause is increased socialization due to a loosening of restrictions related to the pandemic. The rise in cases is not solely attributable to increased testing.

Oregon now has 213 deaths due to COVID-19 and there are 9,930 instances of the illness statewide, according to the OHA.