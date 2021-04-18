Oregon surpasses 2.5 million jabs, more than 1 million fully vaccinated

Oregon has surpassed 2.5 million jabs in the arm against COVID-19, and more than 1 million people are fully vaccinated against the illness, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

That means that roughly 24 percent of the state’s total population is vaccinated.

The agency also reported 628 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Linn County, but no novel coronavirus deaths.

Benton County had zero new cases in Sunday’s update from the OHA.

The state’s pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 2,460, and Oregon has seen 175,121 cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 28, 2020.

Linn County has had 63 COVID-19 deaths and 4,160 instances of the illness during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,732 cases.

Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than six weeks. Linn County added two deaths from the disease in the past seven days.

Oregon had 20 deaths in the past week, down from 48 the week prior.

The OHA added 32,287 new vaccination doses to the state immunization registry on Sunday.