Oregon surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

Oregon crossed the 7,000-mark for COVID-19-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago, according to Oregon Health Authority, which announced the news Wednesday, March 23.

"We again are reminded that COVID-19 continues to impact families and communities in Oregon, and we recognize each person represents a tremendous loss to those closest to them,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

People in Oregon who have not been vaccinated remain at highest risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, according to OHA. The agency encourages all eligible individuals to protect themselves against COVID-19 variants by getting vaccinated and getting a booster.

Last week, the state passed more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases. OHA said Oregon ranks second lowest among states in the number of cases per capita (16,596 per 100,000). However, the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 poses a risk to many people, according to OHA.

The health authority reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,013. There were 314 new confirmed and presumptive cases, for a state total of 702,228.

Linn County reported three COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, and Benton County reported one. Details of the deaths were not yet provided.

Linn County on Wednesday had five new virus cases for a total of 26,340. Benton County added 10 new cases, bringing its total to 15,003. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 247 in Linn County and 66 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 165 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 14 fewer than the prior day. Twenty-seven patients are occupying intensive care unit beds, one fewer than the previous data. Fourteen patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 677 adult ICU beds in the state, 89 are unoccupied, a 13% availability rate, and 359 of 4,259 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, an 8% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has five adult ICU beds available (5%) and 43 adult non-ICU beds available (6%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 2,785 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.88 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 2,278 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 26,958 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.6 million. There were 939 new deaths recorded, bringing the country’s death total to 971,212, according to the CDC.

