Oregon to make Pfizer vaccine available to children ages 5 to 11 this week

With children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, Oregon expects to make doses available as soon as this week.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority said it expects the CDC’s director to endorse the committee’s decision. At about the same time, CDC director Rochelle Walensky issued the recommendation.
“We are excited to be able to start immunizing school-age children against COVID-19, which should bring relief to many parents and guardians, and those who work in education and child care,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a news release. “We hope vaccinating kids will help our communities continue to build population immunity that will protect our children, help keep them in school and ultimately bring this pandemic to an end.”
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which is composed of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada health experts, was set to meet Tuesday night to consider the recommendation.
As early as Wednesday, state health officials may begin issuing standing orders that will allow providers to start administering vaccinations to children five years and older.
OHA is assisting with preparations at provider sites around the state.
The Food and Drug Administration previously authorized the vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 on Oct. 26.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
According to OHA, around 120,000 initial, pre-order doses are headed to Oregon and have been ordered by vaccination providers. Delivery is expected to happen this week through Nov. 8 with supplies going to about 350 provider locations throughout the state. Every county in the state has sites that will receive pre-order shipments.
The federal government also offered 60,000 doses to pharmacy chains. There are orders going to 87 pharmacy sites in Oregon.
OHA estimated the 180,000 in total Pfizer doses will last four to six weeks.
“OHA is also working with the Oregon Department of Education, local public health authorities, the health care industry, community-based organizations and additional vaccine providers to make doses readily available at public and private schools, child care facilities, community sites and other locations easily accessible to families and education providers,” Allen said.