Oregon to make Pfizer vaccine available to children ages 5 to 11 this week

With children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, Oregon expects to make doses available as soon as this week.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority said it expects the CDC’s director to endorse the committee’s decision. At about the same time, CDC director Rochelle Walensky issued the recommendation.

“We are excited to be able to start immunizing school-age children against COVID-19, which should bring relief to many parents and guardians, and those who work in education and child care,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a news release. “We hope vaccinating kids will help our communities continue to build population immunity that will protect our children, help keep them in school and ultimately bring this pandemic to an end.”

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which is composed of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada health experts, was set to meet Tuesday night to consider the recommendation.