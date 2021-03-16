Oregon to nearly double vaccine eligibility despite availability woes

More than 1 million more people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in the next two upcoming eligibility phases, state officials said Tuesday.

The groups to be added on March 29 and May 1 will nearly double the number of people eligible for vaccination. Like most states, Oregon is already struggling with the gap between vaccine eligibility and availability.

To date, there has only been enough vaccine available to inoculate less than half of the approximately 1.36 million Oregonians already eligible. There are an estimated 2.8 million adults in Oregon out of a population of just under 4.3 million.

The numbers for the next eligibility groups have not been announced, but were provided by OHA in response to a query by EO Media Group. OHA Director Pat Allen is scheduled to testify on the status of the state's vaccination program on Wednesday before the House Subcommittee on COVID-19.

The last change to the eligibility list was March 1, when everyone age 65 and older was approved to get vaccinated.

On March 29, eligibility will be extended to an estimated 530,000 more people, according to OHA. The group includes those 45 and older with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness or death, pregnant women 16 and older and homeless people.