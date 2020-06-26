Oregon virus death toll passes 200

Multnomah leads the state with 2,028 cases and 68 deaths, while Marion has 1,400 cases and 41 deaths.

Nationally, led by spikes in Texas and Florida, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000, besting the old mark of 36,000 on April 24.

Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are running at about 600 per day, down from a peak of around 2,200 in mid-April. Some experts have expressed doubt that deaths will return to that level, because of advances in treatment and prevention and because younger adults are more likely than older ones to survive.

The virus is blamed for about 125,000 deaths and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide, by the count of Johns Hopkins University. But health officials believe the true number of infections is about 10 times higher. Worldwide, the virus has claimed close to a half-million lives, according to Johns Hopkins.

