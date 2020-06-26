Oregon virus death toll passes 200

The coronavirus death toll in Oregon has passed 200.
The Friday report of the Oregon Health Authority noted five new fatalities, putting the state’s total at 202.
Three of the deaths were in Marion County, a 96-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman. All three individuals had underlying medicals conditions.
The fourth death was a 90-year-old woman in Union County who had underlying medical conditions and a 74-year-old woman in Morrow County about whom additional information was not available.
In addition to the fatalities the OHA also reported 250 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 7,818. A presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive.
Locally there were four new cases in Linn County and four in Benton County. Linn has a total of 136 cases and nine deaths, while Benton has 80 cases and five deaths. The other new cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (6), Josephine (2), Lake (3), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Malheur (13), Marion (18), Morrow (12), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (22), Union (12), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
Multnomah leads the state with 2,028 cases and 68 deaths, while Marion has 1,400 cases and 41 deaths.
Nationally, led by spikes in Texas and Florida, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000, besting the old mark of 36,000 on April 24.
Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are running at about 600 per day, down from a peak of around 2,200 in mid-April. Some experts have expressed doubt that deaths will return to that level, because of advances in treatment and prevention and because younger adults are more likely than older ones to survive.
The virus is blamed for about 125,000 deaths and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide, by the count of Johns Hopkins University. But health officials believe the true number of infections is about 10 times higher. Worldwide, the virus has claimed close to a half-million lives, according to Johns Hopkins.
