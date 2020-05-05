Oregon won't release info on Albany outbreak due to privacy concerns

Modie said that novel coronavirus pandemic information on nursing home outbreaks was being released to the public as elderly residents are very vulnerable to COVID-19.

At the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, seven residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and there were 38 cases linked to the facility, according to a May 5 state report. Corvallis Manor, another senior living facility in Benton County, had 15 cases and three deaths connected to it.

With hotspots such as National Frozen Foods, the state is trying to protect privacy per state statute, Modie said.

“I can tell you that we definitely are investigating. We are working really closely with the Linn County Health Department. … We are doing a lot of testing at that particular worksite. We’re following up according to protocols, making sure they have what they need to protect their workers and to make sure infection control practices are put into place,” Modie added.

He said that the OHA’s message on COVID-19 doesn’t change despite people not knowing information about outbreaks.

“We have a ‘stay at home, save lives’ executive order from the governor. Hopefully everyone is heeding that advice,” Modie said.