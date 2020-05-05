Oregon won't release info on Albany outbreak due to privacy concerns

The Oregon Health Authority isn’t releasing detailed information about COVID-19 outbreaks such as the one that occurred at National Frozen Foods in Albany due to privacy concerns, said a spokesman with the agency.
The only exception to the rule is coronavirus hotspots at nursing homes.
Releasing information about the number of cases connected to businesses and other locales would allow individuals to be identified by their coworkers, company managers or the public, said Jonathan Modie, public information officer for the OHA COVID-19 response.
“If you have one or two people or a handful of people who might get sick with symptoms that are very specific, it’s not going to be difficult to know who that is and what they have. That is the big concern here,” Modie added.
Limited information has been available about an outbreak at the National Frozen Food plant in Albany and a temporary closure of the facility’s production line. A Linn County spokeswoman on the coronavirus pandemic cited the policy of OHA and declined to release statistics last week.
As of April 28, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 connected to the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany. It was unclear how many of these were employees and how many were family members or acquaintances of workers or others connected to the facility.
Modie said that novel coronavirus pandemic information on nursing home outbreaks was being released to the public as elderly residents are very vulnerable to COVID-19.
At the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, seven residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and there were 38 cases linked to the facility, according to a May 5 state report. Corvallis Manor, another senior living facility in Benton County, had 15 cases and three deaths connected to it.
With hotspots such as National Frozen Foods, the state is trying to protect privacy per state statute, Modie said.
“I can tell you that we definitely are investigating. We are working really closely with the Linn County Health Department. … We are doing a lot of testing at that particular worksite. We’re following up according to protocols, making sure they have what they need to protect their workers and to make sure infection control practices are put into place,” Modie added.
He said that the OHA’s message on COVID-19 doesn’t change despite people not knowing information about outbreaks.
“We have a ‘stay at home, save lives’ executive order from the governor. Hopefully everyone is heeding that advice,” Modie said.
“With an outbreak like this, of this scale, it’s about managing the mini-clusters that are happening everywhere, workplaces, correctional facilities, nursing homes, places with large numbers of people,” he said.
The OHA is working to provide guidance for workplaces, such as agricultural businesses, as well as recognizing the specific needs of certain industries and populations, Modie said. That includes reaching out to Latino communities and educating them about the novel coronavirus.
Modie said that the state is planning to release zip code level data on cases in the coming days. Though that won’t provide information on where a person was exposed and some of the zip codes could represent post office boxes, it could give the public a better idea of hotspots for COVID-19 in the state.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.