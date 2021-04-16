Oregon works to shrink vaccine disparity

Since December three in four seniors 65 and older have been vaccinated. Starting Monday anyone 16 and older can sign up for a vaccination. In Central Oregon they can do that by going to www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Oregon Health Authority data highlights a vaccine disparity between white Oregonians and Latinos in particular. About 75% of Oregonians are white but white people account for 50% of COVID-19 cases and 71% of vaccinations. About 13% of Oregonians are Hispanic or Latino, but they make up 25% of COVID-19 cases account for 6% of vaccinations.

A driver in the vaccine disparity is that Latinos in Oregon tend to be younger and often don't work in the kind of jobs that had early access to vaccines.

The state has sent additional vaccines to federally qualified health centers, targeted migrant workers and worked with 170 community partners, and still access hasn't been balanced, said Patrick Allen, Oregon Health Authority director, at a press conference Friday. Because it's not enough, vans will be sent out to rural communities to vaccinate those interested, Allen said.