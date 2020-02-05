Oregonians tell lawmakers what they really think about cap and trade

Last to speak Tuesday night was Nora Lehmann, an artist, teacher and mom from Portland, and a member of PDX Families for a Livable Climate. She took a day off from work to come to the Capitol, and had to call in favors from friends to help with childcare, missing preschool pickup, dinner, bath and bedtime.

“The fact that I am able to be here at all is a measure of my own economic privilege,” Lehmann said. “So while of course, I am here to testify on behalf of my own beloved children, Sally, who is four, and Sydney, who is two, I would also like to take this moment to advocate for the children of parents who don't have the same privileges that I do. The parents who are too poor, too stressed, too on the edge to have any time or headspace to worry about climate change. Their sweet children also deserve a livable planet.”