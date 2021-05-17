Oregon's congressional delegation stacks up millions in 'earmarks'

Significant needs

"What I tried to prioritize are requests that deal with some of the most pressing needs of our community, from mental health to public safety to LGBTQ+ and Native American health care access," Blumenauer said. "As for what makes it through, this is a new process that everyone is going through for the first time, so it's hard to make any predictions. What I can say is that we're going to fight very hard to ensure that the federal government is a strong partner with Oregon and local leaders on projects that are critical to the health and safety of our people."