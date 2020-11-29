Oregon's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 900; Linn County woman on Sunday's death tally

Oregon’s death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic has eclipsed 900, and one of the deaths announced by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday was that of a 69-year-old Linn County woman.

The state reported nine deaths on Sunday, raising its COVID-19 total to 905.

The Linn County woman who died tested positive on Oct. 30 and passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Thanksgiving. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon also reported 1,599 new confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 30 in Linn County and seven in Benton County.

That tally came on the heels of a daily record of 1,669 cases reported on Saturday. However, the figure was inflated because several of the local public health departments that report daily numbers to the OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state now has had 74,120 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Linn County has had a total of 1,424 cases and 23 deaths since March.

Benton County has had 791 cases and seven deaths during the pandemic.