Oregon's COVID-19 deaths climb while vaccine wait will be "several months" for most

Rachel Banks, OHA's public health director, said the first two vaccines had an "almost unheard of" 95% effective rate. Flu vaccines usually are no more than 60% effective.

Banks said a "safe and effective" vaccine would get to Oregonians as fast as safely possible through a "robust, comprehensive and equity focused public distribution plan."

OHA Director Pat Allen said hope should be tempered with reality. It will take time and a major effort to get the vaccine into Oregon and then out to all the state's more than 4.2 million residents.

"It will be several months," he said.

Brown said she was in talks with both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature over a possible special session in coming weeks.

Lawmakers would be asked to bridge the financial and legal gap between the end of much federal funding and a state moratorium on evictions at the end of the year. The $2.2 trillion CARES aid package approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last spring sent $1.4 billion in aid to Oregon.