Oregon's COVID-19 numbers climb with four more deaths, 781 cases

Linn County added 11 and Benton County added six new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The state had four more deaths attributed to the illness, pushing the toll to 765. Oregon's cumulative case total is 57,646 after adding 781 in OHA’s latest daily report.

The state has now had 12 straight days with more than 700 new virus cases. Three days last week were above 1,000, including a record 1,122 last Thursday.

Linn County has had 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 1,106 cases of the disease, and Benton has had seven deaths and 624 cases. Linn has a cumulative positive test rate of 4.52%, Benton 2.93% and the state 5.70%.

Outside Benton and Linn, the state’s new cases announced Monday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).