Oregon's COVID-19 vaccine plan reserves first doses for health care, essential workers

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two vaccines under an Emergency Use Authorization, but it is unknown if both drugs or just one will be approved.

In the 136-page Oregon plan, the state outlines its preparations for two main scenarios for vaccine release, one for it the state receives a minimal order of 1,000 doses, and one for a large volume.

Expanded face-covering rules

Until the vaccine is widely distributed, Oregon officials on Monday expanded the state’s face-covering guidance to include private and public workplaces, classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace, according to health officials.

The revised guidance requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities. Wearing a face covering instead of a face shield is recommended with the exception of limited situations, such as communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips.

The best way to ward against the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a face covering, maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others, avoid large gatherings, frequent handwashing and limit social gatherings.