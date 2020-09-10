Oregon's deadly wildfires top 900,000 acres burned, up to 40,000 evacuated

Brown said the fires were unprecedented in the state's history, with totals nearing 900,000 acres burned. Over the past decade, the state has seen an average of 500,000 acres burn each year.

"We've seen nearly double that in the last three days," she said. "Folks are really scared and looking for information."

The weather continues to be unpredictable and the next 24 hours will tell if firefighters can switch from evacuations to move back into river valleys on the west side of the Cascades. Fires along the Santiam, McKenzie and Rogue rivers were pushed by up to 50-mile-per-hour winds. Wind pushed flames as much as 55 miles west from the crest of the Cascades in two days, the fires stopping just short of the suburbs on the east side of Interstate 5 near Salem and Eugene.

It is only when firefighters can counterattack and get into heavily damaged areas will the full scope of the human and property damage be known.

"We know there are fatalities," Brown said. State officials declined to estimate the possible number of dead or amount of property damage.