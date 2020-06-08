Oregon's increasing COVID-19 numbers tied to more testing, contact tracing, monitoring

No new deaths in Oregon related to COVID-19 occurred Sunday, while 114 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, according to Oregon Health Authority on Monday.
The state’s death doll remained at 164, and the number of reported COVID-19 cases is now 4,922. Monday’s 114 reported new cases are the second most so far, behind Sunday’s 146.
A total of 450 new confirmed and presumptive cases have been reported by the OHA in the past four days.
The high numbers are tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
Benton and Linn counties had no new reported cases in Monday’s OHA report. Benton has 62 total cases with five deaths and Linn 125 cases and nine deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported through 12:01 a.m. Monday in Oregon were from the following counties: Clackamas (13), Hood River (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (61), Marion (8), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (8), Washington (2).
The high number in Lincoln County is related to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood. Outbreak totals will be reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Report.
An outbreak of seven cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees in its daily news release Monday through Friday.
For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers and safety measures, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
National numbers reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include 17,919 new cases (1,938,823 total) and 474 new deaths (110,375 total).
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.
In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has a website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.
