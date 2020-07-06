Oregon's new virus cases dip after four-day stretch of 300-plus

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 44,361 new cases of COVID-19 (for a total of 2,886,267) and 235 new deaths (129,811) on Monday.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.

Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.

In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has a website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.