Oregon's unusually hot summer political season

But fundraising race already started: Early electioneering has started in the form of campaign cash. Candidates don't have to wait for the filing deadline to set up fundraising committees. As of Friday, 42 candidate committees for 2022 were already listed on the Secretary of State website. Incumbents often wait longer to "revise" existing campaign committees to convert to the latest races.

Staying put: Former House Majority Leader Val Hoyle, who unsuccessfully sought the 2018 Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, has said she is not interested in running for governor in 2022. Hoyle is among a squadron of top Democrats who could vie to replace Gov. Kate Brown, who can't run for office again because of term limits.

Hoyle made a political comeback in 2018, winning the race for Bureau of Labor & Industries Commissioner. She has said that is where she intends to stay, running for a second term next year. Hoyle's move so far backs up her words. She filed an early campaign finance revision with the Secretary of State listing the commissioner's job as the target of fundraising.

Incumbents all in for Congress: Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and all five of the state's incumbent U.S. House members have taken first steps toward re-election as well.