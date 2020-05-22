Oregon's virus death toll hits 147

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 147.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that a 53-year-old Marion County man and an 83-year-old Multnomah County man had succumbed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Both individuals had underlying medical causes, the OHA said.

The OHA also announced 45 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases in its daily report.

Two of the new cases were in Linn County, which brings its total to 112 cases, with nine deaths. Benton County has 55 cases and five deaths.

Multnomah leads the state with 1.037 cases and 58 deaths. Marion County has 890 cases and 25 deaths.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

