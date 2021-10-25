 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon's weekend COVID count lower because of server crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Oregon's weekend COVID count lower because of server crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
covid pfizer

Here is a viall of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 3,242,869 dozes of Pfizer have been delivered in Oregon. 

 TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP

Oregon added 2,293 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during the weekend.

The Oregon Health Authority, in its Monday release, also noted that the server that hosts Opera, the COVID-19 database, was down from 6 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday. OHA officials said that as a result the case counts are lower than expected and that releases for the next couple of days might have larger than normal caseloads.

Oregon now has 359,733 cases and 4,295 deaths. The day-by-day case updates showed 961 new cases Friday, 509 on Saturday and 823 on Sunday. There were no new deaths in Linn County or Benton County. Douglas County had five of the 12 deaths noted in Monday’s weekend report.

Another step is underway in the push to vaccinate children against COVID-19.Pfizer announced Thursday it officially submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 to 11 years old. The company is looking to amend its EUA to include the age group, which if granted, would offer 5 to 11 year olds the first COVID-19 vaccine option for them. The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is expected to meet Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer's request and hear input from public health experts. An FDA spokesperson states, "While the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the EUA request as expeditiously as possible using its thorough and science-based approach, and expects this evaluation to take a matter of weeks as opposed to months."Pfizer said it submitted initial data to the agency last week. It said the vaccine showed a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses. The company said the results were comparable to those in a previous study in people 16 to 25 years old. The vaccine for kids five to 11 was given at a third of the dose used in the older age group. The vaccine would be given in two doses, three weeks apart, according to the company. The new prompted varying views from parents contemplating what steps they would take if the vaccine moved forward. "I would not have them take it initially," said Ivory McGee Perry. "I think maybe after a year if other parents want to do that I would wait and see if there are any side effects or long term effects you know after a year then maybe I would have my children vaccinated."Another parent told us of a different plan. "I'm excited that my youngest can finally get protect everybody else in the house is and he as just that missing link," said Vanessa Blaszczyk, adding concern about protecting others with risk factors.Pediatricians are encouraging parents to talk to their pediatricians or doctors. "We in the medical community are extremely confident that these vaccines are safe and are effective and we are going to convey that to our parents, said Dr. Lisa Gwynn. Gwynn is the president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an associate professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "They've gone through a lot this pandemic," Gwynn said. "For them to be able to go to school to remain in school to not have to be quarantined that's a huge quality of life issue for our children so this vaccine is one step closer in getting to that goal."Other doctors also pointed to school."What that means is almost every kid that goes to school now has the opportunity to protect themselves," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of infectious disease and immunology for Wolfson Children's Hospital. "It's exciting news its something we've all been waiting for for quite a while now."For parents, another doctor offered this: "My message to them is one we have really good data from adults. We have 6.4 billion people in the world who have been vaccinated with very, very few adverse events and I feel like, with kids, that probably will be even less based on what I know about vaccines, said Dr. Katie Taylor with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Louisiana.

Linn County recorded 131 new cases and has 13,048 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 131 deaths. Benton County registered 53 new cases and has 5,553 overall and 31 fatalities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

In other results from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: COVID-19 patients were occupying 571 hospital beds statewide as of Sunday, 41 more than Saturday. The patient load in intensive care unit (ICU) beds was 123, one behind Saturday’s total. A total of 91% of overall beds are taken, with 93% of ICU beds occupied statewide.

Vaccinations: Oregon registered 8,359 new doses of vaccine during the weekend. More than 2.8 million individuals have received one dose of vaccine, with more than 2.5 million completing a vaccination series.

National numbers: The U.S. added 19,200 new cases and has a total of more than 45 million. A total of 734,752 deaths have been recorded, which includes 167 new deaths, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

•More mid-valley COVID-19 news.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudanese man in NYC unable to talk to family

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News