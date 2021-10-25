Oregon's weekend COVID count lower because of server crash

Oregon added 2,293 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during the weekend.

The Oregon Health Authority, in its Monday release, also noted that the server that hosts Opera, the COVID-19 database, was down from 6 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday. OHA officials said that as a result the case counts are lower than expected and that releases for the next couple of days might have larger than normal caseloads.

Oregon now has 359,733 cases and 4,295 deaths. The day-by-day case updates showed 961 new cases Friday, 509 on Saturday and 823 on Sunday. There were no new deaths in Linn County or Benton County. Douglas County had five of the 12 deaths noted in Monday’s weekend report.

Linn County recorded 131 new cases and has 13,048 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 131 deaths. Benton County registered 53 new cases and has 5,553 overall and 31 fatalities.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

In other results from the weekend reports: