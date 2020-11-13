Ornament hunt underway in Willamette forest

On Friday, the Willamette Valley Visitors Association launched its third annual ornament hunt in the Willamette and Umpqua national forests.

Non-wilderness trails in the Willamette and some trails in the Umpqua National Forest that have not been impacted by the wildfires, will hide 150 ornaments for hikers to find.

"The hunt encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities," a statement on the event read.

The ornaments are made of wood and feature forest creature and a leather patch that provides instructions on how the finder can register their ornament. Finding and registering three ornaments makes finders eligible to win an overnight stay in the Willamette Valley.

"In 2018, the Willamette National Forest provided the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C., and ornaments were hidden on forest trails to encourage people to connect with public lands," the statement read. "With this tradition, we hope to inspire people to continue to explore and support our public lands, especially this year when so many trails of were affected by wildfires."

For more information, visit willamettevalley.org/ornament

