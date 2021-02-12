 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osborn Aquatic Center closed because of gas supply shortage

Osborn Aquatic Center closed because of gas supply shortage

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis will be closed until Tuesday.

The city of Corvallis-run facility was forced to close because of an unanticipated supply issue with NW Natural, which supplies the gas which heats the pool complex.

The pool is closed effective Saturday and will be closed at least through noon Tuesday.

Like many large gas commercial customers, city officials said in a press release, Osborn is subject to occasional curtailments, per its agreement with NW Natural. The service interruptions allow the gas utility to balance available gas supplies throughout its network to serve residential customers and critical facilities such as hospitals.

The winter weather that the region has experienced this week has increased demand for natural gas, and coupled with gas delivery equipment problems, has put stress on NW Natural’s supplies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News