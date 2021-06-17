 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSP: Lebanon truck driver kills person standing on I-5
0 Comments
breaking

OSP: Lebanon truck driver kills person standing on I-5

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police tape

A Salem resident was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 early in the morning on Thursday. Numerous reports had come into local dispatch centers regarding a person walking in the road prior to the collision, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police.

An investigation revealed that Jeri Sherrod, 63, of Salem was standing in the northbound lanes of I-5 when a semi-truck operated by a Lebanon man struck them. The gender of the victim is not revealed in the press release.

Sherrod sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. OSP was assisted by the Marion County Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News